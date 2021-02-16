except for some chosen by government officials and spread through news. Charged with a crime is not proven until it sees a verdict through the legal system. To state otherwise is not acceptable, truthful dialogue.
Stating twice Impeached with no verdict supporting such a claim is false accusation and unAmercian fabrications. Who are these persons that speak harm toward another person in hateful twist? Certainly not our officials and news media that should know better?
You may disagree with others. To choose to spread hate is unAmerican act against another citizen. To cause others to hate is unAmerican behavior. Supportive suggestion is acceptable conversation directly spoken to the person one disagrees with. Those that are educated know how to approach others they have differing positions with or should be aware.
Causing chaos on either side of opinions is not adult conduct. Smiling as if proud of any hateful behavior demonstrates ignorance for all to see if you have sight. It appears shameful that juvenile behavior on both sides of any opinion makes headlines over congenial, adult event depictions stated.
Stop defeating America with childish showcasing hate that harms our countries image throughout planet, Earth. Stop the ruination of our country. Follow tried and true legalities set forth to protect all persons charged. Avoid any pretense of fraud allegation. Show honor and integrity in acts. This is the American way to resolve discourse or used to be.
