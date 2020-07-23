We have some new heroes to thank. Of course, we’ve learned during the past four plus months that our EMTs, fire and rescue, medical personnel and police officers are true heroes. So are the people who have worked hard to get food to the stores and stocked the shelves so we can eat.
Now we’ve also learned that the men and women who work for the Highway Department and Public Works Department are true heroes, too. Who ever would have believed on Monday, June 29 that USH 63 north of Baldwin would be passable in just two or three days? I sure didn’t think so. The people who work for the Highway Department repaired bridges and roads so that the heavy traffic of the Independence Day holiday weekend could make it through. Remarkable! I think they must have worked ‘round the clock. And that’s just a part of what they accomplished.
So, in addition to all those people who keep us fed and those others who help keep us safe, we owe a big thank-you to the hard-working folks who keep traffic moving on our roads.
Sincerely, Tom and Rita Hawley
Baldwin
