Dear Editor
During this pandemic there has been a lot of criticism, anger and negativity floating around on various topics.
We want to give Kudos to our local Western Wisconsin Health for the professional efficient way they handled the COVID shots this week. While we listened to the news from various places we had the privilege of a pleasant experience from the minute we walked in the door and registered for our vaccinations until a short time later when we walked out after getting the little “pick in our arms.” We encourage all to sign up and get vaccinated so we can all soon return to those “good old days.” Just as it takes a “village to raise a child” it will take all of us to keep wearing a mask and getting the vaccination to make “good old days” a reality.
