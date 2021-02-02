After watching the various election proceedings, lawsuits and court actions (or lack, thereof) it’s patently obvious that voting in any election from now on doesn’t matter. Here’s why - the very first bill to be introduced, H.R.-1, if enacted will make rigged elections similar to every communist country. Read it - then contact your Representatives. Good luck.
Virtually every court declined to take on election fraud cases, making up whatever they could find to use as a reason to dismiss. I’m betting the real reasons were that those judges, and/or their families, were threatened if they were so inclined as to take on the case. Even that bastion of Constitutional stewardship, the Supreme Court of the United States, chickened out - never even considering the actual video evidence of fraudulent ballots being counted in the middle of the night from these magically appearing suitcases that were hidden from sight until ‘they’re needed’. The worthless cowards.
Now in 2022 there are 34 Senate seats up for grabs, 20 of those are GOP. Apparently four have already decided to not run again. This could easily be another Democrat landslide - meaning old Chuckie (I’ve never seen a microphone I didn’t like) Schumer may have a ‘super-majority’. Couple that with the results of H.R.-1 above and this country will be in serious trouble.
