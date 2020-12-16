I would like to reply to Mr. Christianson’s letter last week. These governors (Walz and Evers) to me are only victims of a greater crime. The crime of not being true to themselves and listening to a higher power that is speaking loudly today to all those who hate what is true, noble, just, pure, lovely and virtuous to think on these things. The power of listening to things other than God’s word or the beauty of His creation and the bondage of unforgiven sin can drive many to radical thinking and action. These poor misguided souls love to bring others into their misery! Having a relationship with God through Jesus clears up all misunderstanding and ignorance. He (Jesus) will always guide us into His light (if we ask Him) and really help us to live!! I have proven this with travels around world and motorcycling in strange roads. He directs me by His Spirit so I do not have to lean to my own understanding. I feel sorry for people(governors) who only go by what they see or think they see what is right? A famous guitarist once sang, “I have finally found a way to live, in the presence of the Lord” I had his song in the 70’s on a eight track tape and back then I did not know Jesus. But that is another story, now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of the party? Or all good men to be on their knees, I must do the latter because violence helps nobody and brings in more hate. God is testing us, like Ben Franklin said as the constitution was finished “Sirs I give you a republic, if you can keep it.” Godly men, we know in our hearts what to do, heaven has orders for us, just listen.
Steve Gullixson
Baldwin
(0) comments
