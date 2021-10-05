The People’s Maps Commission (PMC) has been listening to the people of Wisconsin and experts for a year. Now, thanks to the census data released last month, they are creating maps that could influence the next 10 years for our schools, our families and our communities.
Let your voice be heard. Join us at one of these events and provide feedback at Mappy Hour - Last Call!
Oct. 8, 4 to 7 p.m. Rush River Brewing Company, River Falls, Oct. 13, 4 to 7 p.m. Brewery Nonic, Menomonie, Oct. 14, 4 to 7 p.m. Amery Ale House, Amery.
No matter our color, background, or ZIP code, voters should pick their leaders, not the other way around. Every decade, after the census, we draw new district lines that give each of our votes equal weight, our voices equal stature, and our communities equal access to the decision-making processes that determine funds for schools, hospitals, and other essential services that our communities need.
Ten years ago, a handful of powerful politicians rigged our maps robbing the people of WI of our voice, our power. We will not let this happen again. By working together, we can create the change that our state needs: equity and fairness for all.
Now is the time for us to speak up for ourselves and our communities! Join us in giving feedback to the People’s Map Commission (PMC) and/or the Legislative Mappy Portal, Draw Your Districts WI, on the first draft of the district maps. The PMC will use our feedback to create their final district maps to provide to the legislature and governor. This is our opportunity for our voices to be heard!
The Mappy Hour events are a project of Western WI for Nonpartisan Voting Districts in collaboration with the League of Women Voters Greater Chippewa Valley and the League of Women Voters St. Croix Valley.
Jenelle Ludwig Krause
Baldwin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.