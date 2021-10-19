I heard your voice in the wind today and I turned to see your face.
The warmth of the wind caressed me as I stood silently in place.
I felt your touch in the sun today as its warmth filled the sky.
I closed my eyes for your embrace and my spirit soared high.
I saw your eyes in the window pane as I watched the falling rain.
It seemed as each rain drop fell it quietly said your name.
I held you close in my heart today it made me feel complete
You may have died, but you are not gone. You will always be a part of me.
As long as the sun shines, the wind blows, the rain falls, you will live on inside of me forever for that is all my heart knows.
In Memory of Ralph W. Thompson, who passed away, 10-20-2020.
Lori Thompson, Julie Thompson, Jill Balsiger, Joan Brathol and families
Baldwin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.