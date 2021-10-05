From latest events in the media, I found your case and I have to say.
A few years ago, I had a similar experience. I understand the cycle of vile and cruel violence that hits our society daily. They're always and full of "show experts" who try to hide and justify a gender crime.
I know what it feels to walk soullessly because of pain and silence. Some of us have a second chance to live and hold in our hearts those who suffered needlessly.
When I close my eyes to raise a prayer for you and your family. I thinking and Thanking for every life that goes through this world and be connected by our good actions to try stop this sickness.
In other countries the people march with the slogan "NO ONE MORE, NO ONE LESS." I added that with the destruction of any woman the heart of true man also cries.
Your Spirit now is in at peace and without fear. For the acknowledgement of all the existing life and light in every human being! It is that your name evokes a Powerful Angel Messenger of God; that you are touching the world.
Gabriela Salazar
Baldwin
