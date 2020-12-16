About every three hours in Wisconsin, someone is killed or injured in an alcohol-related crash. Drivers impaired by alcohol or other drugs pose a serious hazard to themselves, their passengers and everyone else along our roadways. Preliminary data indicates that already in 2020, 166 fatal crashes occurred involving a suspected impaired driver, 31 more than in 2019 at this time.
As part of our year-round public safety efforts, the Baldwin Police Department will join law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign from December 18, 2020 through New Year‘s Day 2021. This is NOT about stopping, citing or arresting motorists. This is about saving lives and preventing tragedies.
Last year in Wisconsin, there were 6,058 alcohol-related crashes that injured 2,918 people and resulted in 140 deaths (about one-quarter of all traffic fatalities). But alcohol is not the only problem. We also see drivers impaired by illegal drugs, prescription and over-the-counter medications. Recent research indicates that due to the pandemic, drug and alcohol use is up and more crashes have resulted.
To help identify and remove impaired drivers from our roadways, Wisconsin has 5,223 law enforcement officers trained in ARIDE - Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement. Wisconsin also has 310 highly-trained Drug Recognition Experts - among the most in the nation.
Citizens play a vital role. Never allow someone to drive impaired. If you see a driver that you suspect is impaired, call 911 and provide as much detail as you can. Protect yourself and your passengers by buckling up, watch your speed, be patient and alert. Thanks for your support throughout the year to help keep our streets and communities safe.
Let’s not add more tragedy to 2020,
Chief Darren A Krueger
Baldwin
