January 2020 news spread quickly about COVID-19. Fast forward to March/April—the CDC, FDA, and WHO are all giving guidance as to how to prevent the spread of COVID-19. State and Local heath departments echoed the national guidelines: If symptomatic stay home, get tested. If positive for COVID - quarantine at home, monitor severity, and if breathing becomes difficult seek medical attention. This advice did not seem to reflect the “If you catch it you will die!” being communicated by local governments and news media. Here is what I wanted to know: What is a Virus? Viruses are parasitic so they cannot replicate on their own. The Virus must insert itself into our normal cells where it uses the host cell’s function to multiply. Conventional Medicine suggests there is NO known cure for Viral Infections. What we do know, Data reflecting fluctuating Zinc levels in COVID-19 patients? The Data presented at the 2020 European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease on Coronavirus Disease showed a study group of 249 patients admitted to Tertiary Care University Hospital from March 15/April 30. Those patients with Zinc levels at 50 micrograms per deciliter had a 2.3 times higher risk of death while hospitalized, 21 of those patients (8%) died. The baseline level of those who died was 43 mcg/dl. Those who survived had a baseline of 63.1 mcg/dl. The data of this study ultimately suggests that for every single unit increase of Zinc at admission, the patient had a 7% lower risk of death while hospitalized. webmd.com Search: Can I use Zinc to help treat or prevent Coronavirus. Scroll down
uchealth.org/ Coronavirus: to zinc or not to zinc (many articles)
Search browser for: The potential Impact of Zinc Supplementation on COVID-19 Pathogenesis. Select frontiersin.org (Interestingly, most of the risk groups described for COVID-19 are at the same time groups associated with zinc deficiency)
Summary: Science/studies shows a clear link between proper levels of Zinc and the body’s ability to fight, colds, flu and Coronaviruses. Consuming Zinc and Quercetin within first 24 hours of the first sign of infection can make a huge difference. Quercetin foods, Grapes, Apples, Blueberries, Broccoli, Peppers,….promote Zinc absorption into the cells.
PLEASE VISIT WEBSITES!!!!
The question? Why are news media and doctors not informing us?
Don Wolf
Baldwin
