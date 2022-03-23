The Wisconsin Spring Election will be held on Tuesday, April 5. All races will be for local positions. You may be voting for county, municipal, or school board positions as well as a possible judicial position, depending upon where you live.
Voter registration can be completed with your municipal clerk. You can also contact your clerk to request an absentee ballot through March 31. Early Voting with your clerk begins March 22.
Your municipal clerk and polling place can be found online at MyVote.wi.gov. You can also see what is on your ballot at this site and request an absentee ballot.
Fill out your ballot completely and correctly so it is not rejected. Mail-in ballots require a witness. Be sure they write their name and address on the envelope. Mail in your ballot at least 7 days before April 5 to avoid postal delays. You are welcome to deliver your ballot in person to the municipal clerk from March 22 through Election Day. There is no ballot drop boxes for the April 5th election.
Make an informed decision as to who to vote for. Local newspapers, and individual candidate websites are good resources to find out more about who is running and why. County Board of Supervisor candidate videos can be found on the LWVSCV home page, lwvstcroixvalley.org.
Best to plan and get your ballot in early.
However, good news!
You can register to vote and cast your vote at your polling place on Election Day, April 5, from 7a.m.-8 p.m. Bring an accepted proof of residence to register, and an accepted photo ID to vote (BringIt.wi.gov ). If you don’t have an accepted photo ID, you can get a free WI ID at the Department of Motor Vehicle Services Center (DOT) in your area.
Our vote is our voice!
