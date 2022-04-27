At 4:55 p.m., on Good Friday, the first day of Passover, the Wisconsin Supreme Court finally released their opinion on which legislative district maps will be in effect for the next decade. They chose the rigged maps that were drawn by the legislature—the same maps that they previously rejected and were vetoed by the Governor.
Thousands of Wisconsin residents have spoken up and said enough is enough: we need a transparent, non-partisan, legislative redistricting process. The Wisconsin Supreme Court said in their decision that they are granting “relief” to the plaintiffs, including the Wisconsin Elections Commission and the legislature.
When do the people of Wisconsin get relief from gerrymandered maps?
