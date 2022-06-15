The seven are going to give and the child is going to have snack. The seven are going to give and it is a story of not ending…Because the little one is a crybaby who always come out with this song…words from a Lullaby for children in Spanish language.
How to feed a baby? With hate? If this is the case I will have nightmares and a lot destruction in the society. As a group of human beings, it hurts me a lot to see people going to school, church, store, theater, etc. For what? To find few cowards with bullets; nameless so the big liars dressed as “moralist,” washing hands and playing with the ignorant who have no idea about who look like a human but no conscience. I raise my voice and say that is wrong! very wrong! When a coward has righter that a human without the right to defense. We are bad. The sky is filling with Angels and those who remain silent. I don’t want a snack selling my right to be a human being living in peace. Because at the time what a one weapon silent a life. God open a door without any security for our souls and are consciences. The sickness violence is our responsibility too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.