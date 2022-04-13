Coming up is one of two of the greatest events that have taken place on earth since God created the Earth. This event is Easter; the first is Christmas.
The greatest gift that Jesus gave to us was his life. He suffered a horrible death just for us to save us from our sins. When he did that, he sealed our homes in heaven.
He paid the ultimate price for us. If we truly believe that he was born of the Virgin Mary, was crucified, and died for our sins and rose from the grave, we will be united some day with him.
On Easter Sunday the pews in the churches across America are full. The second time the churches are full is Christmas. Let us change from two times a year to full every Sunday.
America was founded on Christian values. One nation under God. Let us get back to God. Ask for his forgiveness and pray to him to restore our country.
Have a blessed Easter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.