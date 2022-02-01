I would like to take this opportunity to thank the veterans and their wives who contacted me regarding my letters to the editor, as well as the mothers who stated that they clip the articles from the paper and send them to their sons and daughters who are on active duty in the military to let them know there are those who thank them for their service.
I could not express my opinions to the public without the aid of the management of the Baldwin Bulletin, which I consider to be the most exemplary little newspaper in the state of Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.