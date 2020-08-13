Thank you, Congressman John Lewis for renewing a sense of pride in our governance that I haven’t felt since Trump took office. As the former presidents spoke at his memorial service, I was reminded that each carried into office their best intentions for duty, honor, commitment and respect for our democratic institutions. Each employed their presidential powers to the best of their ability for the greater good of all.
Trump has damaged our patriotic spirit and tarnished our national image. He is an abysmal president who tears the country apart every day with his lies, accusations, inconsistencies, and the undermining of our national institutions - all for his own political gain
John Lewis’ memorial was a precious respite of grace and goodwill. We were reminded again of how this one individual who dedicated his life to his belief in racial equality has and is changing the course of history towards a more just end. Whereas Congressman John Lewis appealed to our highest natures, Trump invites the lowest, and our country suffers for that every day.
Ellen Durand Olson
Woodville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.