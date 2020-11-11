We would like to compliment the Administrator and Deputy of the Village of Baldwin for their excellent organizational skills regarding the 2020 Presidential Election. We were very impressed with the rapid movement of voters as they arrived, voted and left in such a short time period. The voters were very patient and showed respect to all of the Poll Workers. The Election Process was efficiently run by Tracy Carlson and Jodi Peterson without a glitch! Chief Inspectors, Kathy Jo Brihn and Debbie VanSomeren were available as needed! We would also like to acknowledge the Poll Workers for the time spent and patience throughout the day. The Village of Baldwin should be very proud to have an Administrative Staff who were fully organized and knowledgeable for the 2020 Presidential Election!!!
Poll Workers – Dave and Julie Herman, Baldwin
