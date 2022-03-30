The League of Women Voters St. Croix Valley wants to thank all the candidates who accepted the invitation to participate in our virtual Meet & Greet. We are pleased to present the public with information about men and women who are candidates for the Boards of Supervisors in Burnett, Polk, and St. Croix counties.
You can find candidate information by visiting the homepage of our League’s website (https://lwvstcroixvalley.org) and clicking on the blue box located directly below the large picture. Look for these words: “Virtual Meet & Greet.” Candidates are presented by District. If you do not see your District listed, it is because the candidates for your District chose not to participate, or the incumbent Supervisor is running unopposed in the spring election.
Altogether we contacted 47 candidates in the three-county area – new candidates and incumbents whose seats are being challenged. We had 100% participation in Burnett County: 89% in Polk and 50% in St. Croix.
For 102 years, the League of Women Voters has been defending Democracy by educating and empowering voters. We hope that this virtual Meet & Greet will be a resource for voters as you prepare to cast your ballot, whether in-person or absentee April 5. Your vote is your voice!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.