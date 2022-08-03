Thank you to everyone who helped to make the benefit for Eric Wangen such a wonderful success! The positive support from our community since Eric’s stroke in February has been overwhelming and has eased the stress and burdens of a very challenging time. Heartfelt thanks to each person who has been there for our family. You are appreciated more than we can express.
