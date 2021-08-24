On Aug. 12, 2021, the 2020 Census Data needed for drawing voting districts was released. This kicks off efforts in Wisconsin that will determine the districts that will be used for the next 10 years. In the past, district map drawing has been done in secret by power hungry politicians too often intent on advancing their political interests -- rather than on what our communities need in order to thrive into the future. Referendums and county resolutions across our state have sent a clear message to legislators that a strong majority of our fellow Wisconsinites want the Fair Maps that are necessary for a more representative government. In April 2020, 76% of voters in St. Croix and Pierce counties supported a nonpartisan, open and transparent process for establishing our voting districts. Now, will our elected ‘representatives’ represent us?
Together we can make our communities stronger by listening to each other. Call, email, tweet or write letters to your state legislators to insist on Fair Nonpartisan Maps.
You can find your legislators by going to legis.wisconsin.gov.
To learn more about how we can bring Fair Maps to WI, visit piercecountygro.org.
