We have no reason to flatter ourselves that the whole of mankind will ever be civilized. The social revolution hoped for by the Democrats is being anything but civilized.
The tide of anarchy and socialism continues to rise, threatening to swamp society. Crime and idleness by tramps and loafers goes on unabated by a government composed of scallywags.
The WAVES (individuals stealing from stores), whatever their condition and views, wrestle, even if unknowing, with GOD and the devil for their souls.
Apparently their mothers did not read to them from the Bible. Mark 8:36-37 says, “And how does a man benefit if he gains the whole world and loses his soul in the process? For is anything worth more than his soul?”
People have come to expect a great deal in the way of fine speeches from appointed commissions, but little or nothing of prompt and decisive action. How valueless are their conclusions.
The excuses they use for their lack of courage and strength are pleas of “changed timed” and “altered circumstances”.
Throughout history men have appeared on the stage, spoken their few words, and made their exit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.