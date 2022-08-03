I have been watching the political news and the January 6th hearings lately. The world seems to be turned upside down from the way it should be. Our senators and congressmen are voting to overturn a free and fair election and conspiring with Donald Trump and white nationalists thugs to block the peaceful transition of power.
Our Senator Ron Johnson and our Congressman Tom Tiffany are right in the middle of all this anti-democratic and anti-American crap. Why in the devil are they not looking out for the interests of myself and my neighbors, rather than throwing the country under the bus? I learned in high school civics it was their job to represent our interests in Congress. The only interests they are representing are those of Vladimir Putin and his buddy Donald Trump. I am sick of all four of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.