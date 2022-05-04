I wanted to “Thank” the Bulletin for allowing me to do movie reviews for the past three years. It has been something on my bucket list for a long time and it has been a dream come true. Thank you so much! After watching a lot of films over these last years, I have had a better appreciation for screenwriting and the work that goes into writing scripts. Recently I have begun work on a feature length script as well as a YouTube channel that focuses on screenwriting software. These two endeavors have started to monopolize a lot of my time, so I think I must call it quits for writing movie reviews for the time being. Thank you again for the support and a platform to share my love of movies with others.
