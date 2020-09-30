Dear Editor,
My ninety-seven year old WWII and Korea veteran father wears a mask when he goes out in public. He knows and believes it is his responsibility to do so, not just to protect himself, not just patriotic, but to protect others as well. What we have lost is his belief and his entire generation’s: The Greatest Generation: belief that we are all Americans and in this pandemic together, like it or not and for the common good we have to occasionally sacrifice. Look at the heroics of the Great Depression or WWII, or the Cold War or the fight for civil liberties. It will take all of us to cooperate and use some modicum of common sense and to follow the public health experts to get back to some semblance of normal.
The board meeting illustrates the current polarization caused by the rampant “you’re not the boss of me” attitude. There appears to be a set of people who believe they have some kind of “Constitutional Right” to endanger the public because public safety measures infringe on what they perceive as their personal rights. There is no me in U.S.A. except of course in the word America which has to be dissected out. So the Board doesn’t want to make laws? Does that entitle me to race through the village at 100mph to get from point A to point B? I think not.
The other topic I’d like to respond to was the thinly veiled xenophobic rant editorial. I am retired now but worked 17 years at one the premier state food safety microbiology laboratories in the US. The issues surrounding food safety are far, far, far more complex than the writer of the editorial alludes to. It starts at the top with our political leaders who want your vote more than they care about your health and safety and certainly do not want to hurt the livelihood of any potential donors. This trickles down, as they like to say, down to the scarcely trained high school kid working at the local fast food joint. So to blame it on “Green card or none workers” does not wash with me. The fact is that documented food borne illnesses caused by immigrate laborers are rare to non-existent, it is almost always a process issue and if our food inspection services were properly funded, Zero. As an aside, please don’t get me started on the various food safety conspiracy theories.
Wash your hands, wear a mask, and avoid crowds, this is the best current advice available. Be Safe! Remember, Science does not care what you believe.
Craig Braymen, Baldwin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.