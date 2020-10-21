This is still America where all people can be heard. Offers of kind enlightenment, even if in disagreement remain civil and acceptable.
Using slang, offensive rhetoric in weak attempt to shame another’s concerns is inhumane conception anger.
Alas another person reads our Baldwin Bulletin. It is always welcome to see concerns of all citizens. Executing reply is an art, not a war zone of applied hostility.
Taking a phrase out of context is always folly in attempt to draw away from any writer’s right to speak. Solution offer would be acceptable expression if willing to assist another’s concerns. Enjoining other odd issues in the same paragraph as non-related isn’t appreciated in context of theory. English Lit 101 will calm the err. But thanks for reading our local news and contributing. We still have civility in our multitudes, always a blessing. Try and try again in expressions.
Submitted by,
Joyce Cook
Baldwin WI
