Dear Editor,
Baldwin Village Board President Van Damme made his political agenda clear during the last Village Board meeting, not only by what he said, but how he conducted the meeting. For the second month in a row, his motion to pass the Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution failed to get a second. According to Robert’s Rules of Order, which are in place to maintain fairness, discussion ends at that point. President Van Damme continued to entertain and participate in discussion on the topic. There should have been a point of order raised as soon as discussion continued after there was no second on the motion.
President Van Damme was elected to what is supposed to be a nonpartisan position. Anything involving guns is a hot button, politically charged conversation. Those conversations do not belong at a Village Board meeting. To entertain a discussion once is understandable. To deliberately keep the conversation going, now beyond three months of Board meetings, is a clear indication that President Van Damme is pursuing his personal political agenda, without consideration or care for the division he is sowing in the community. This is the definition of poor leadership.
