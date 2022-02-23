The Tuesday Community Supper is served the first Tuesday of the month at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1351 Florence Street in Baldwin. This is a free meal open to anyone in the community. Area churches, businesses and organizations take turns preparing and serving good nutritious food.
When COVID-19 hit, it was decided to supply a drive through meal. Churches become inventive with different cold sandwiches, hot sandwiches, hot dishes, stews along with a vegetable or salad, maybe a bun or chips and dessert of some kind that could be handed out in covered containers or a brown paper bag. The time was also shortened when meals were handed out.
Churches have dropped out usually because of lack of people to take charge or help. It is down to four churches serving – Gethsemane Lutheran, First Reformed, Peace Lutheran and St. Mary’s – along with St. Croix Electric taking care of Oct. Three churches – First Reformed, Peace Lutheran and St. Mary’s are the only ones giving a donation of $75 a quarter; Gethsemane Lutheran is the host church. With only $225 a quarter to serve about 150 people each month, our treasury is running out of money.
We realize not every church/business or organization in the area is able to prepare and hand out a meal, but it is possible for you to help financially and donate $75 a quarter – which is $25 a month – or a one-time donation of any amount to help with expenses? We may have to stop this free meal to the community if we run out of funds.
If you can help, please make your check out to: Tuesday Community Supper, c/o Rosemary Donahoe, 160 5th Avenue, Baldwin, Wisconsin, 54002.
Thank you.
