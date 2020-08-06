On April 22, 1970 former Governor Gaylord Nelson said “Our goal is not just an environment of clean air and water and scenic beauty. The objective is an environment of decency, quality and mutual respect for all other human beings and all other living creatures.”
For 13 years I have remained silent. Every spring and fall I become suicidal because of Roundup being sprayed on the Earth. Revelation 7:3 Hurt not the Earth, neither the Sea nor the trees. If you read, I would recommend the book “Whitewash”.
Jerome Holman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.