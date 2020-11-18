Where is the visual proof of all these covid patients? They say they say, like this fraudulent election, we in rural America will not be deceived!!!!! ABC, NBC, CNN, Fox News are all suspect in this propaganda to deceive the masses. Are we not a free people? Do we huddle down like oppressed slaves and let the enemy of our souls win? Even Morgan Freeman has a video on the absurdness of this pandemic. But many know. This nation is paying for it’s sin (60 million aborted babies). So it is no surprise “what comes around goes around” what next? Will a foreign army have to come here to bring order? I pray not, but that we will all come back to god through Christ and save ourselves and this nation. Did not Abraham Lincoln say this during the civil war? And is it not us who are alive make proud our ancestors by refusing lies and ungodliness and standing up right against the fleshly evil of the tainted ones? Yes it is this generation who will stand or fall depending on who they trust. Like Churchill once said “this is our finest hour” so whoever reads this, gird up your body and mind and spirit with the truth of God’s word (Holy Bible) and you will not be ashamed when all purging of this nation is finally finished.
Stephen Gullixson
Baldwin WI
