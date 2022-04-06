I thought the article, “Former Baldwin youth pastor arraigned....” by Jason Schulte was poorly written and likely badly edited - small wonder the Christian Reformed Church penned its response, even with the caveat that they had no quibble with the article’s factual accuracy.
For example, the closing sentence of paragraph two makes one wonder if the victim was assigned to the offender’s youth group after law enforcement was notified. (What were they thinking???) The fourth paragraph makes me wonder about the “PTSD, depression and anxiety” allegation. The sixth paragraph’s second sentence is badly structured and probably lacks the word “for” between “signed” and “up.” After “Others” the fifth and sixth paragraphs probably have the words “friend’s victim” transposed. I could likely go on, but I think you get the idea - not a great job of editing.
Generally, I think it was likely foolish of the CRC leadership to respond as their rejoinder merely called attention yet again to the situation, which most people would like to see disappear; perhaps not. But I supposed kudos is for the Bulletin to even attempt addressing a sensitive story - even if, in my opinion, done badly.
