Veterans in St. Croix County are furious with Senator Ron Johnson for voting last week against a bipartisan bill that would have expanded medical coverage and benefits for millions of soldiers who are suffering from disabling illnesses, such as cancer and emphysema, after being exposed to toxic chemicals in overseas combat. These are combat soldiers who put their lives on the line to defend our country in overseas wars.
Johnson was among 41 Republican senators who voted against the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins Act (PACT), which would have guaranteed Veterans Administration medical care to combat veterans suffering from documented hazardous materials exposure in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other foreign wars. As many as 3.5 million post-September 11 combat veterans would have been eligible for coverage. Thousands of vets across the country are suffering life-threatening illnesses from toxic chemical exposure, including many in our county.
The bipartisan PACT Act, which was supported by pro-veteran Democrats and Republicans alike, passed the House in March on a vote of 256-174 (Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany voted no.). It passed the Senate on June 16 by a vote of 84-14. Johnson voted for it.
The bill went back to the House for reconciliation. House and Senate conferences made a few minor changes and brought it back to the Senate for a final vote. Johnson flip-flopped and voted no, even though he voted for the bill a month earlier. In all, 24 Republicans who initially voted yes in June voted no for July. Johnson said the bill “opens the door to reckless government spending.”
Johnson thinks health care for vets sickened by hazardous materials in combat is “reckless government spending”. This legislation has been a longstanding goal of a coalition of more than 40 national veterans’ organization, including the American Legion.
Veterans should remember when they vote in November that when it counted, Johnson and Tiffany let them down for the sake of nothing more than partisan politics. Vets should never be political pawns.
Both career politicians, who never served in the military or fought in combat, owe St. Croix County and all other veterans an apology, especially Johnson, who voted no after voting yes. They need to admit they were wrong and make this injustice right.
