Veterans in St. Croix County are furious with Senator Ron Johnson for voting last week against a bipartisan bill that would have expanded medical coverage and benefits for millions of soldiers who are suffering from disabling illnesses, such as cancer and emphysema, after being exposed to toxic chemicals in overseas combat. These are combat soldiers who put their lives on the line to defend our country in overseas wars. 

Johnson was among 41 Republican senators who voted against the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins Act (PACT), which would have guaranteed Veterans Administration medical care to combat veterans suffering from documented hazardous materials exposure in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other foreign wars. As many as 3.5 million post-September 11 combat veterans would have been eligible for coverage. Thousands of vets across the country are suffering life-threatening illnesses from toxic chemical exposure, including many in our county. 

