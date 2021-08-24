As the summer travel season wraps up in Wisconsin, the Baldwin Police Department and law enforcement agencies across the state are asking drivers to do their part in keeping roads safe by eliminating impaired driving.
Someone is killed or injured in an alcohol-related crash every three hours in Wisconsin. Last year, 167 deaths could have been prevented if a drunken driver had found a safe ride home instead of getting behind the wheel. Another 80 people in Wisconsin were killed in drug-related crashes in 2020.
Drivers impaired by alcohol or other drugs pose a danger to themselves, their passengers and everyone else on our roads. As part of our year-round public safety efforts, the Baldwin Police Department is joining the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which runs from Aug. 18 through Labor Day (Sept. 6).
This is NOT just about stopping, citing or arresting drivers. This is about saving lives and preventing tragedies. There were 6,050 alcohol-related crashes and 2,250 crashes involving drugs last year in Wisconsin.
To help identify impaired drivers on our roads, 5,752 law enforcement officers in Wisconsin are trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement. Wisconsin also has 347 highly trained Drug Recognition Experts - among the most in the nation.
Every person plays an important role in making our roads safer. Never allow someone to drive impaired. If you see a driver you suspect is under the influence, call 911 and provide as much detail as you can. Protect yourself and your passengers by choosing a safe ride home instead of taking the risk of driving while impaired.
While the campaign is focused on the next few weeks leading up to the Labor Day holiday, it is our mission to stop impaired driving all year long and we will continue our efforts on the roads.
Thank you for your support throughout the year to help keep our streets and communities safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.