I am writing in regard to the article on the Second Amendment Debate.
Having spent 19 years on the Baldwin Village Board, I was proud that as a political body, we always remained non-political.
We are not elected as Republicans, Democrats or Independents, just seven people looking after the needs of the village. The board is now being asked to make a political statement, a statement they do not have to make. Remaining neutral does not mean you are not upholding our oath of office, it means you are serving all the people of the community, both on the left and right of this argument. It was stated in the article that the towns of Cady, St. Joseph, Hudson, Village of Roberts, and Glenwood City took no further action. They did that for a reason - it’s divisive, not only for the board, but for the community.
The board is asked to make many decisions for the community, and this should not be one of them. The board should not put themselves in a position to where they appear to support the political agenda of either the right or left of the political spectrum. Do not be bullied or pushed to make this decision. Our Second Amendment rights have been well protected by all levels of government and the Supreme Court. Leave our community out of it. The only vote should be a vote to table this request. Please remain neutral.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.