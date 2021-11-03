To all of the Baldwin-Woodville school board members please pay attention closely to the facts and legal issues occurring across our nation right now. Please, hold a special meeting again as soon as possible and vote to amend the following improvements for the “Return to School” plan.
They include:
• A mask matrix plan similar to the Hudson School District.
• Better signs in all classrooms and on buses that “Masks Are Strongly Recommended.”
• More disposable masks to be placed in the buses and school classrooms for students.
• Require an authorized note as to why their student is unable to wear a mask. This would still be the same inclusion for all vaccinated students as well. Following the mask matrix guidelines.
• Install improved bylaws for the school district on how to handle responses better when dealing with communicable diseases. So, future debates on this topic can be mitigated faster.
• Institute secure surveys to parents of the district on any topic so they can produce valid feedback to the school board.
Plato said, “Opinion is really the lowest form of human knowledge. It requires no accountability, no understanding. The highest form of knowledge is empathy, for it requires us to suspend our egos and live in another’s world. It requires a profound purpose larger than the self kind of understanding.”
Put yourself in the shoes of the staff, parents, and students who are immune compromised or have a disability, they’re not granted the same freedoms of choice like the rest of us. And they definitely don’t deserve to feel isolated from the rest of us either. I attended my daughter’s volleyball game without a mask at my own risk and I wasn’t required to wear one and I wasn’t required to be there. There are times when masks aren’t as important and there are times when they are. Asking another human to risk their life at a place they are required to attend is inhumane and morally wrong.
Thanks for your time!
