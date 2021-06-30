Have you voted in the last four years? If not, you probably have received a postcard from the Wisconsin Elections Commission in the mail. If you care to stay registered to vote, you must sign it and mail it back—that is, if you haven’t moved. However, if you HAVE moved, visit https://myvote.wi.gov to update your registration by changing your address. Simply follow the instructions on the card. It will only take a couple of minutes. When you are done, mail it back to your local clerk’s office, postage paid. If you need help, call 1-866-868-3937 (WI Votes). If your address isn’t up to date, you will be removed from the list of registered voters. The deadline for returning your postcard is July 15.
