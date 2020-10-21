Dear Editor,
October is pastor appreciation month. I belong to The Baldwin Christian Reformed Church, north of Baldwin. I would like to say thank you to Pastor Dan DeGraff for all that he has done for our community over the past year since he came to our church. He teaches our high school Sunday school, and he is a great teacher and an influential leader. His sermons are very in depth and informative. Pastor Dan makes church history really come to life. He also does a wonderful job with the children’s message before the sermon; he makes it fun and engaging. As a side note, he wears stylish ties.
Thank you!
Edith Roloff, 8th grade
Baldwin
