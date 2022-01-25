Well, P.T. Barnum once said, “You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.” Looks like Fox News, Epoch Times, Newsmax and all of the honest people working at the polls from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania and Arizona and Georgia and all the fake mail in voter papers (my wife got five plus strange phone calls) and the fact Trump won more votes than in 2016 means something is fishy!!!
But the left’s spooky agenda from Afghanistan to Texas’ borders means one thing only: We are ripe for a foreign army invasion! As New York City, California and Oregon falter under Pagan leadership, these places could hold a lot of foreign troops (no public resistance). My son (retired 82nd airborne captain) said to me once, “They (Chinese) practice war games on computers all the time with this intent,” he also said we use to practice this too.
So if you think we are going to have free elections in Nov. 2022, think again. If our computers are not zapped by EMP’s electro magnetic pulse radiation, maybe we might make it to the polls!!!? The ungodliness of this nation attest to its’ eventual demise. Only God can stop the evil forces now in motion. God has preserved Israel since 1948, Maybe He still thinks we have a chance to come back to Him . I hope so.
