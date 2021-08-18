Some businesses and public facilities are mandating all employees comply with vaccination. I believe that’s wrong. It should be a personal choice, period.
Every newscast reports new cases of the Delta Covid virus but rarely mention those who’ve succumbed to it because mortality is now at the lowest point since the pandemic began. Wait for the Echo variant.
Dr. Anthony Fauci harps on the Sturgis Rally as being a “super spreader.” Total BS. Last year 366,000 bikers attended with less than a dozen confirmed cases directly attributed to the rally. Fauci et al. despise exhibitions of freedom. It’s antithetical to socialists.
We’re told that many words are now offensive. ‘Master’ bedroom is the newest. Laughable..
July was the hottest on record by 0.02%; fodder for the push for funding climate change. More BS. Remember the forewarning of another ice age in the early ‘70s? I do. Back then leftists spread the fear of ‘global cooling.’ Hint: Follow the money.
Kudos to the fifth grade teacher in Virginia who quit over demands that she teach Critical Race Theory. This socialist indoctrination must end. CRT would not last a nanosecond if funding for school districts that taught it were instead transferred to police departments. Win-win.
Mandating masks for school children? No. Does far more harm than good.
President Demented One stated ‘no consideration’ for a vaccination passport. I.e., that’s exactly what’ll be coming; ergo, we’ll soon hear “paperz pleeze!” upon entry everywhere.
