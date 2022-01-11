For most Americans this year was dominated by matters of great national concern. Growing worries about money, inflation, recession and mandated/forced inoculation of an experimental vaccine for both adults and children.
Americans were also affected by events of a global nature. In a place called Afghanistan, the mighty American military, the most overwhelmingly powerful nation in history, simply surrendered to a primitive organization. The American military has never failed America. Were they to do so, a million ghosts would rise from their White Crossed graves thundering those words, ‘Duty, Honor, Country.’
It was an act that startled and saddened Americans. An action that printed itself upon the American imagination as indelibly as 9/11 or Pearl Harbor. How do you express the inexpressible for the debt we owe to those who put their lives on the line for their country when politicians sell the country out?
My New Year’s resolution is to remember, to never forget what happened in 2021, and to vote in the November elections.
