I am looking for a relative of Carl Bosman. I have been contacted by a person who has several pictures of the farm that Carl lived on. These pictures are mostly of the extended collections Carl had at the farm. This person is trying to find someone who may be interested in these pictures. He found these after his wife passed away and he thought maybe someone would like them instead of just throwing them away. If anyone is interested please call 715-684-2095.
Thank you.
