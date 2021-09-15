On Tuesday, Sept. 28, volunteers and organizations from all over the country will celebrate National Voter Registration Day, a non-partisan civic holiday that celebrates our democracy. This is a day when a nationwide effort is made to ensure that every qualified American is registered to vote. This will be ahead of the 2022 elections. Democrat, Republican, Independent, etc.--your vote is your voice!
The League of Women Voters is proud to be a National Voter Registration Day partner. The League a national, non-partisan organization, has the overarching mission of defending democracy and empowering voters.
LWV-St. Croix Valley, the local chapter, will provide voter information and assistance by way of public libraries in our tri-county area. This includes St. Croix, Polk and Burnett counties. What is offered will range from in-person voter registration to informational handouts to information posted on library Facebook pages, dependent upon each library’s policy in response to the present spread of the Covid virus. All will help you to check your registration or get help in actually registering or reregistering.
We encourage everyone to contact your library to see what they will be offering related to this important civic holiday. Check our League website and Facebook page for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.