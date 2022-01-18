Regarding redistricting, I want to comment on the “Fair maps debate not over yet” article from last week and express my gratitude to the 36 concerned voters of Wisconsin who submitted the “We the People” amicus brief to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
They were Republicans, Democrats, Independents and others – a multi-partisan, non-partisan fresh air! They collectively asked the court to throw out the horribly divisive maps from the Legislature (SB 621) and instead apply objective criteria for choosing voting districts for the next 10 years.
The Brief described several examples of how the SB 621 maps split intact communities and made other drastic changes for no identifiable reason, except perhaps to preserve an incumbent’s seat.
Amongst my concerns regarding SB 621, is the fact that although my address is Baldwin and I live a seven minute drive South of Baldwin, I would not be in the same Assembly District as Baldwin. Nor would I be in the same Assembly District as Spring Valley which is 10 min southeast of my home. Spring Valley would be in a district that reaches South, Baldwin’s district would include Menomonie and reach northeast. My home would be with the northern half of River Falls and all of Hudson. Why would they do that to us?
I worry the politicians in Madison who don’t care about our community end up being the only winners with SB 621. They weaken our voice with gerrymandered districts and then they ignore us.
So, I am thankful that these citizens from across our State brought attention to this issue and hope this publication keeps us posted on the redistricting news and the Court’s decisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.