To the clergy, being the predominant speakers of the Word, why don’t you, instead of huddling around little coffee tables talking, get off your dead-ends and onto your dying feet and SHOUT? Tell the public about the Antichrist happenings that are going on in Washington. So, a bunch of politicians don’t like it? Look them in the eye and tell them to go to hell.
Don’t give me that lie about separation of church and state. It’s all poppycock. Nowhere in the Constitution does it say that.
If you need a copy of the Constitution, contact attorney Jay A. Seuklow at the American Center for Law and Justice. So don’t even think about saying you can’t do anything because that’s poppycock. The biggest mistake a person makes is to do nothing because of the fear that what they do is so small.
In my opinion the clergy is either part of the solution OR part of the problem. Either you have the intestinal fortitude to confront the issues of the people driven by the devil or you agree with them.
Jim, Jack, and Old Granddad have more spirit than the prevailing speakers of the Word that I see and hear today. If you don’t have the guts and spine to speak out, hang up your robes and get a job as a street sweeper or something – at least it’s an honorable profession.
Why is church attendance down? Because the clergy has done a slipshod job in their preaching and standing up and confronting the wrongs by the current administration in Washington. Many people would rather be called a piano player in whorehouse than today’s Christian.
“Of all the tyrannies which usurped power over humanity, few have been able to enslave the mind and body as imperiously as drug addiction.” – Sister Freda Adler.
Now the current resident of the White House wants to hand out $30 million in crack pipes.
Why are drugs being legalized? Is it because so many of the politicians are using them, so they’re legalizing them to protect themselves?
There is already a drug abuse epidemic in this country; why is the government pushing more? Thirty million taxpayer dollars for crack pipes. Did some druggy kid loan his Old Man his crack pipe that he’s so far removed from reality?
Sooner or later, wittingly, or unwittingly, this country must pay for the stupidity in the Swamp.
