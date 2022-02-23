What is the cause of the traitorous actions of those who have been treated so well by this country? It has not been the less fortunate or members of minority groups who have been selling this country out, but rather those who have had all the benefits that the wealthiest country on earth had to offer – the finest homes, the finest college education, and the finest jobs in government a country can give.
What is the reason for graft, corruption, dishonesty, disloyalty, and treason in high government positions? One of the most important reasons why this continues is a lack of Christian moral uprising on the part of the American people.
I don’t recall reading anywhere in my Bible of Jesus handing out 30 million U.S. taxpayer dollars to purchase crack pipes and drug syringes.
The current administration in Washington has manured American moral values.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.