Saturday afternoon I had the delightful experience of attending this amazing production. Our community can be so proud of the outstanding talent that was demonstrated by these young people. Every portion of “Joseph” was superb including the vocal performances, the acting, the impeccable timing, the choreography, the set and set changes, the orchestra, the backstage and technical crew, and those involved with the make-up and costumes. Kudos to Amanda Arnold, the Director, and the other Directors.
My husband and I moved here in 2016 and I’m ashamed to say that we’ve never attended a performance in this beautiful auditorium. We didn’t attend because we felt that we wouldn’t know anyone in the cast. We will not let that stop us anymore. We will now make every effort to attend as many productions as possible.
Before moving to Baldwin, I had been very active in community theater, from acting (having lead roles in many productions) to directing (one of our most profitable productions was “Arsenic and Old Lace”). With those experiences I feel that I am knowledgeable enough to be a fair critic. I found absolutely nothing to criticize about this production. I was in complete awe watching the actors perform, especially without any lags, gaps, or hesitations. “Joseph” kept on going and any mistakes were certainly not noticeable. Everyone involved with this production from the leads to the young chorus members should be very proud that they presented a magnificent performance.
