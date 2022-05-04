Do you know what Mother’s Day is about?
It is about Mothers’ Love and Bravery beyond the call of duty who have sacrificed, wept, and lost more than mothers should ever lose.
Mothers paid the high price of Victory at an enormous personal cost for our Freedom.
MOTHER’S DAY – Presidential Proclamation:
Where it is fitting that we acknowledge anew our gratitude, love, and devotion to mothers of America, whereas, in this year of war’s greatest intensity, we are ever mindful of their splendid courage and steadfast loyalty; I do request the observance of Sunday, May 13, 1945, as Mother’s Day. – President Harold “Harry” Truman.
Their fortitude, their courage, their complete devotion to their country marks them as belonging to the nation’s noblest citizens. – Gen. Douglas MacArthur.
What do you say to a gold star Mother and Father when the package they sent to their son or daughter is returned, stamped “undeliverable”?
Mothers have faith in God that they will greet their sons and daughters again in heaven. They know death is the beginning of life; after taps comes reveille.
