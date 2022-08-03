This letter is intended for lifelong Republicans who dislike what the party has become under Donald Trump. People who still support conservation, local control, small government, fiscal responsibility, and using bipartisanship and compromise to help government identify and solve problems. 

Election integrity is under fire, not from nonexistent “voter fraud”, but from laws that deny legitimate voters access to ballots and the polls. Republicans are not willing to stop there. Republican states seem intent on refusing to recognize popular results of elections. They are poised to allow legislators or governors to refuse to certify electors if the outcome of the election is not what they want. 

