I just read Bill Rubin’s EDC Blog regarding change… as in, coins... and it piqued my interest. I’ve been a coin collector since 1966.
Wheat cents, made between 1909 and 1958, can still be found in circulation, but as each year passes, they’re getting more and more difficult to find. Pennies from the Denver and San Francisco mints carry mintmarks below the date, “D” or “S,” respectively. Pennies from the Philadelphia mint carry no mintmark, except for those minted in 2017 to commemorate the mint’s 225th anniversary; they bear a “P” mintmark.
In 1943, all three mints made pennies out of zinc-plated steel and are grey in color. This was done because copper was in short supply and was needed for the war effort.
As can be expected, certain Wheat cents are more valuable than others. The most-valuable ones include the 1909-S, 1914-D, 1922, and 1931-S. Additionally, some were made in error and include 1943 pennies from all three mints made of copper. Regarding the 1922 cents, all pennies from that year were made at the Denver mint. However, a little grease on the front die prevented the “D” mintmark from showing up on some coins, thereby making them appear to have been minted in Philadelphia. To note, certain 1955 and 1972 cents appear to be double struck.
Also worth mentioning, all dimes, quarters, and half dollars made in 1964 and earlier are made of 90% silver. The silver value of these dimes is $1.57 each. The bullion value of these quarters is $3.93 each. And the 90% silver half dollars are worth $7.86 each. Half dollars made from 1965 to 1970 contain 40% silver and are worth $3.21 each. Of course, some of those coins may be worth more as collector’s coins.
Nickels made from 1942 to 1945 contain 35% silver and can be identified by a large mintmark above the Monticello building on the back. Their silver value is $1.22 each.
