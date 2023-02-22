I just read Bill Rubin’s EDC Blog regarding change… as in, coins... and it piqued my interest.  I’ve been a coin collector since 1966.

Wheat cents, made between 1909 and 1958, can still be found in circulation, but as each year passes, they’re getting more and more difficult to find.  Pennies from the Denver and San Francisco mints carry mintmarks below the date, “D” or “S,” respectively.  Pennies from the Philadelphia mint carry no mintmark, except for those minted in 2017 to commemorate the mint’s 225th anniversary; they bear a “P” mintmark.

