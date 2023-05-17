As a retired 38-year law enforcement officer, including nearly 30 years with the Saint Croix County Sheriff’s Office, it was more than heartwarming to witness the unprecedented outpouring of support for police last week in the aftermath of the murder of Deputy Katie Leising. People lined streets and highways, waved flags, including the Thin Blue Line flag, and held up homemade signs of support at every opportunity to honor her. I saw several signs that read, “Thank You, Deputy Katie.” Blue ribbons and blue lights were everywhere. There is absolutely no doubt the people of our community support the police. Local law enforcement is fortunate to work in such a supportive county, and I know they deeply appreciate it.
Sadly, four Wisconsin law enforcement officers have died on duty already in 2023, including two outstanding young officers only a month ago in Barron County. As Sheriff Scott Knudson said at his news conference announcing Deputy Leising’s funeral arrangements, “This has got to stop.” No one could agree with him more than the overwhelmingly supportive people of Saint Croix County and surrounding area. Violence toward police must end now.
As the Sheriff so eloquently said during the funeral, people need law enforcement to keep us safe and law enforcement needs us to support them. It must be a partnership. The partnership works best when everyone does their part. He was, of course, right.
Law enforcement will always do all it can to protect and keep us safe to the best of its ability. That’s what they do. That’s why they wear the badge. But the police can’t do it alone. They need our help, now more than ever. We all need to do our part to fully support them.
Parents, grandparents, and family members need to teach young people to treat others with dignity and respect, obey the law, respect authority, show tolerance toward others and resolve conflicts peacefully. They must learn to accept responsibility for their actions. Violence must never be condoned. Parents need to set an example for their children and become role models by living such a life each day. That’s truly backing the badge.
We must elect local, state, and national leaders who consistently provide law enforcement with the essential resources it very much needs to do its job. Such support must be financial, legislative, and judicial. And they must lead by example by taking responsibility for their actions. We must oust elected officials who do not do all they can to make us safe or violate the very laws they make. Politicians who voice support for police while campaigning but then fail to provide police with the essential resources needed at every level of government do not back the badge. They betray it.
And we must always remember that police are the thin blue line between good and evil. While evil prevailed over good for a fleeting moment in that rural intersection where Deputy Leising lost her life, good always triumphs over evil in the end. Let us hasten that triumph by all doing our part, including never forgetting she made the ultimate sacrifice while doing good to protect us from evil. May she rest in peace.
