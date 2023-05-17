As a retired 38-year law enforcement officer, including nearly 30 years with the Saint Croix County Sheriff’s Office, it was more than heartwarming to witness the unprecedented outpouring of support for police last week in the aftermath of the murder of Deputy Katie Leising. People lined streets and highways, waved flags, including the Thin Blue Line flag, and held up homemade signs of support at every opportunity to honor her. I saw several signs that read, “Thank You, Deputy Katie.” Blue ribbons and blue lights were everywhere. There is absolutely no doubt the people of our community support the police. Local law enforcement is fortunate to work in such a supportive county, and I know they deeply appreciate it.

Sadly, four Wisconsin law enforcement officers have died on duty already in 2023, including two outstanding young officers only a month ago in Barron County. As Sheriff Scott Knudson said at his news conference announcing Deputy Leising’s funeral arrangements, “This has got to stop.” No one could agree with him more than the overwhelmingly supportive people of Saint Croix County and surrounding area. Violence toward police must end now.

