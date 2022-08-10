I appreciate so much the article, “Mass Shootings symptom of a Deeper Problem”, written by Gene Johnson published in the July 20 Baldwin Bulletin. He believes, and I agree, that a lack of respect for law and order, and particularly for God’s rules as given in the Bible have brought us to the mess our country is now facing.
In the middle of this mess are the abortionists and “would be mothers” who think they are more worthy of living than their precious babies.
